MacKinnon scored three goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

MacKinnon picked up an assist on Artturi Lehkonen's opening power-play marker in the first period before extending Colorado's lead to 2-0 with a goal later in the frame. The 28-year-old MacKinnon would add two more goals in the second, giving him his third hat trick this season. He's up to 137 points (51 goals, 86 assists), second-most in the league behind Nikita Kucherov, through 79 games this year.