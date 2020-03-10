Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Injured Monday

MacKinnon left Monday's game in Los Angeles with a lower-body injury and is not expected to return, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

MacKinnon saw 11:37 of ice time in Monday's game before exiting with an injury in the second period. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but an update should be available before Wednesday's tilt with the Rangers. The 24-year-old forward has 35 goals and 93 points in 69 games this season.