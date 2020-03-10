Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Injured Monday
MacKinnon left Monday's game in Los Angeles with a lower-body injury and is not expected to return, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
MacKinnon saw 11:37 of ice time in Monday's game before exiting with an injury in the second period. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but an update should be available before Wednesday's tilt with the Rangers. The 24-year-old forward has 35 goals and 93 points in 69 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three-point outing Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Reaches 90-point threshold•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Collects pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another multi-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.