MacKinnon had two goals and two assists Saturday in a 7-4 win over the Predators.

MacKinnon moved into the NHL lead with 127 points, including 80 assists, one ahead of Bolts forward Nikita Kucherov. He also became the third player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to have 80 assists in a season, joining Peter Stastny (twice) and Peter Forsberg (once). And MacKinnon moved into second in franchise history for single-season points behind Stastny (139; 1981-82). His 19-game, 38-point scoring streak was snapped Thursday, but he's right back on the board. And Mack has every chance and the necessary momentum to best Stastny with eight games remaining.