Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves point streak to 11 games

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

The goal required a review for goalie interference, but the star center's nifty backhand counted in the end. MacKinnon has opened the year on an 11-game point streak, with six goals and 15 points in that span. Seven of his points have come on the power play, and he's added 42 shots on goal. At this point, he's a threat to produce offense any time he's on the ice.