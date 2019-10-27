Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves point streak to 11 games
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
The goal required a review for goalie interference, but the star center's nifty backhand counted in the end. MacKinnon has opened the year on an 11-game point streak, with six goals and 15 points in that span. Seven of his points have come on the power play, and he's added 42 shots on goal. At this point, he's a threat to produce offense any time he's on the ice.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends point streak to 10 games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Keeps point streak going•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Snipes winner in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Will play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Iffy against Florida•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.