Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: No update given

MacKinnon (undisclosed) missed Saturday's practice and also was absent for Sunday's preseason finale as well with an undisclosed issue. So far, no word has been given on his status for Opening Night on Oct. 4, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The Hart Trophy Finalist from a year ago has been absent from the last couple of on-ice team activities, causing some to speculate on his availability for Thursday. With Colorado having an off-day Monday, we will have to wait for an update on MacKinnon's status ahead of Colorado's regular-season opener. More updates to come as they become available.