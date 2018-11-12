Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two more helpers in win
MacKinnon recorded a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Edmonton.
MacKinnon now sits third in scoring with 24 points, trailing teammate Mikko Rantanen (26) and Bruins forward, Patrice Bergeron (25). He's recorded at least one point in all but four games this season, a clear sign of just how dominant MacKinnon's been so far in 2018-19.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues awesome start•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two more apples•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another three-point effort in win over Canes•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches trio of assists•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Points in four straight•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Points in three straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...