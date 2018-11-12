Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two more helpers in win

MacKinnon recorded a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Edmonton.

MacKinnon now sits third in scoring with 24 points, trailing teammate Mikko Rantanen (26) and Bruins forward, Patrice Bergeron (25). He's recorded at least one point in all but four games this season, a clear sign of just how dominant MacKinnon's been so far in 2018-19.