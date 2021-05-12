Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, MacKinnon (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday or Thursday against the Kings, but he'll be ready to return for Game 1 of the Avalanche's first-round playoff series.

The specific nature of MacKinnon's issue remains a mystery, but it appears as though the Avalanche are likely just exercising caution with their star center ahead of postseason play. MacKinnon was exceptional during the regular season, racking up 20 goals, 65 points and 206 shots on net in 48 games. He should be one of the first players selected in this year's playoff pools.