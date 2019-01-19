Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pads point total in rout

MacKinnon set up two goals in Saturday's 7-1 rout of Los Angeles.

Mack has 70 points in just 48 games, a pace that would see him flirt with 120 points this season. And remarkably, he's not the team's top scorer. That title belongs to Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon and Rantanen are among the best in the league. Enjoy this run.