Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Points in three straight

MacKinnon scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, giving him points in each of the season's first three contests.

Despite Colorado coming out on the wrong end of things Tuesday, MacKinnon found the scoresheet for a third straight game. Having nearly reached triple-digits in points a season ago, No. 29 is no stranger to goals or assists, and his owners will continue to reap major rewards as a result.