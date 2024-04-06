MacKinnon recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

MacKinnon had a relatively quiet game, as he was no match for Connor McDavid (two goals) and the rest of the Oilers. MacKinnon is at 48 goals, 83 assists, 377 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating over 77 appearances this season. The 28-year-old trails Nikita Kucherov (133) by two points for the league lead.