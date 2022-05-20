MacKinnon posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 2.

MacKinnon was credited with the secondary helper on a Gabriel Landeskog tally in the third period. The assist kept MacKinnon's point streak alive at six games -- he has five goals and three helpers in the playoffs, and he's yet to be kept off the scoresheet. The star center has added 40 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating while continuing to play in a top-line role.