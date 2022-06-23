MacKinnon scored a goal on a team-high eight shots in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Lightning.

MacKinnon tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal in the second period as a Mikko Rantanen pass deflected off his skate and past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The goal was MacKinnon's first of the Stanley Cup Finals. The 26-year-old center now has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 18 postseason contests.