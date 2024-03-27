MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Montreal.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche up, 1-0, 43 seconds into the first period, but that was the end of Colorado's offense. And, after the Canadiens scored twice later in the first period, it was the end of team's nine-game win streak. The tally extended MacKinnon's point streak to 19 games -- his second streak of that length this season -- and his point streak at home to 35 games. The 28-year-old center is in uncharted territory with a career-high 123 points.