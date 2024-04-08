MacKinnon notched two assists, eight shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.
MacKinnon set up second-period tallies for Artturi Lehkonen and Brandon Duhaime. With three goals and seven helpers over his last five outings, MacKinnon continues to generate offense at an elite pace. The 28-year-old superstar is up to 133 points (46 on the power play), 386 shots on net, 54 hits, 67 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-33 rating over 78 contests overall.
