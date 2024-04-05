MacKinnon picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon logged a pair of assists, one on the power play, before extending Colrado's lead to 4-2 with a goal 6:32 into the third, beating Filip Gustavsson on the rush off a Minnesota turnover. The 28-year-old MacKinnon has 16 goals and 45 points over his last 23 contests. He's up to 130 points (48 goals, 82 assists) through 76 games this season, second behind Nikita Kucherov for the league lead.