Kadri is being evaluated for an injury after a hit from the Oilers' Evander Kane early in Saturday's Game 3, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Kadri went straight to the locker room, and he was not on the Avalanche's bench to begin the second period. Kane received a five-minute major for boarding on the play. With Kadri sidelined, J.T. Compher could see more ice time. More information on Kadri's injury should be available once the medical staff has completed its testing.