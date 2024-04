Kadri registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kadri has seven points over his last three outings and 16 points across his last 11 games. He set up Brayden Pachal for the Flames' lone tally in Tuesday's loss. Kadri is up to 29 goals, 46 helpers, 269 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-1 rating through 81 contests as Calgary's top forward this season.