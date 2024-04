Kadri notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Kadri set up second-period goals by Yegor Sharangovich (on the power play) and Andrei Kuzmenko. The 33-year-old Kadri has a goal and five assists during his four-game point streak. He's up to 65 points (24 tallies, 41 helpers), including 16 power-play points, through 74 appearances this season. The center has added 241 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-1 rating in a top-six role.