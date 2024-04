Kadri scored a goal on six shots, dished two power-play assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Kadri stayed hot Friday, and he's now logged four goals and eight helpers over his last nine games. The 33-year-old center reached the 70-point mark for the second time in his career, both of which have been over the last three seasons. He's up to 27 goals, 44 helpers, 263 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 79 appearances.