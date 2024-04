Kadri scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kadri's second-period marker tied the game at 2-2, and he also helped out on Andrei Kuzmenko's game-winner 2:58 into overtime. Both of Kadri's points came on the power play. The center has three goals and nine points over his last seven outings, and he's up to 26 goals, 42 helpers, 19 power-play points, 254 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 77 contests overall.