Kadri scored twice on four shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

This was Kadri's second three-point effort in a row. He's racked up six goals and nine assists over his last 10 appearances. Kadri is the Flames' leading scorer with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) over 80 appearances this season. He's added 266 shots on net, 57 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-1 rating while seeing consistent top-six minutes and power-play time.