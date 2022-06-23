Kadri scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Lightning in Game 4.
Kadri had been sidelined since Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against Edmonton after undergoing surgery on a thumb injury. It's safe to say he had an impact in his return as he beat two Tampa defensemen to score the overtime winner. Kadri now has seven goals and eight assists through 14 playoff contests.
