Kadri (illness) is on the ice for warmups ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Predators, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
All signs point to Kadri being available to open the postseason. If he ends up being unable to go as a late scratch, Logan O'Connor would likely take his place in the lineup. Kadri is expected to fill a second-line role.
