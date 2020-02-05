Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Points in four of five

Kadri finished Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sabres with a goal and an assist.

Colorado was unstoppable Tuesday evening and Kadri made sure to get in on the fun, collecting an assist on Andre Burakovsky's first-period goal before scoring one of his own a minute into the second period. Kadri has points in three straight games and four of the last five contests, and a matchup with the lowly Senators awaits him and the Avalanche on Thursday.