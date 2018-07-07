Zadorov is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, The Denver Post reports, adding that the defenseman is in danger of missing training camp.

While Zadorov and teammate Patrick Nemeth are both rehabbing shoulder injuries this offseason, the Avalanche reportedly have enough depth on the blue line to compensate for their potential absences. However, the Russian added career highs in points (20), PIM (103), hits (278) and blocked shots (106) last season, so the team obviously will be hoping he doesn't miss too much time.