Zadorov (face) is considered out indefinitely, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Zadorov took a puck to the face during Thursday's 9-4 win over Nashville and may have suffered a broken jaw in the process. The 24-year-old blueliner is facing a long-term absence, so the Avalanche will likely need to turn to their AHL affiliate for a reinforcement on the back end.

