Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Ready to rock
Zadorov (undisclosed) will play Friday against the Stars, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Zadorov was "dinged up" after Wednesday's game against the Panthers, but whatever he was dealing with clearly wasn't overly serious. The 24-year-old blueliner is expected to skate with Ian Cole on Colorado's second pairing against Dallas.
