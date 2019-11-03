Francouz allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 3-0 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was making just his fourth start of the season, with Saturday's loss dropping his record to 2-2-0. Francouz has followed up two strong starts with two so-so outings and now owns a 2.73 GAA and .919 save percentage. Philipp Grubauer will continue to handle the majority of the workload for the Avs.