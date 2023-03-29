Francouz (lower body) isn't expected to return Wednesday versus the Wild.

Francouz has resumed skating, but there's no timetable for his return, per Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. The 32-year-old goaltender has a 7-7-1 record, 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage in 15 contests this season. He last played Feb. 7, turning aside 36 of 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. With Francouz unavailable, Jonas Johansson has been serving as Alexandar Georgiev's understudy.