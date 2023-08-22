Holland signed a professional tryout agreement with the Avalanche on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Holland was last seen in the NHL in 2017-18 with the Rangers, when he posted four points in 23 games in a bottom-six role. He's since played in the AHL, Russia and Sweden, though he was not on any team for the 2022-23 campaign after logging six assists in 15 games with Djurgardens IF of the SHL a year before. Given his time away from the NHL, it seems like Holland will be a long shot to earn a contract from the Avalanche, but he may be able to settle for a two-way deal in North America if he performs well in training camp.