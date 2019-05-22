Peter Holland: Headed for KHL
Holland agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL) on Wednesday.
Drafted by the Ducks with the 15th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Holland saw action in just 29 games with the club before being traded to the Maple Leafs in 2013-14. The center peaked in Toronto, as he notched 25 goals and 38 helpers in four seasons with the Leafs. The 28-year-old's career would also include stints with the Coyotes and Rangers. Last season, Holland once again found himself switching organizations, as he was acquired from New York by the Blackhawks, but was never able to earn a call-up to Chicago. With his move overseas, it's probably the last time Holland will suit up in North America and figures to bring his NHL career to a close with 36 goals and 49 assists in 266 appearances.
