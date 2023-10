Holland was cut from the Avalanche's training camp roster and sent to AHL Colorado on Wednesday, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Holland didn't play with any team last season, but he did record six assists in 15 games with Djurgardens IF of the SHL in 2021-22. The 32-year-old has 36 goals and 85 points in 266 career NHL appearances.