Grubauer (lower body) participated in part of Monday's practice but left early, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

It's a positive sign that Grubauer returned to practice, but it was discouraging when he left before completing a full session. It's unsettled whether the 27-year-old backstop will be ready in time for Tuesday's road tilt against the Jets, but given his ability to work in some capacity, he has a good shot to retake the crease at some point during their five-game road trip.