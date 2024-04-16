Grubauer will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Jets, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Grubauer is coming off a 27-save effort in a 3-1 loss to Dallas on Saturday. He has a 14-15-2 record this campaign with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 35 appearances. Winnipeg sits 15th in the league this season with 3.14 goals per contest.