Grubauer stopped 16 of 17 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Grubauer gave up a goal to Ducks rookie Leo Carlsson in the second period, but that was it. This was Grubauer's third win in his last four outings, a span in which he's given up 10 goals. He appears to have control of the No. 1 job again, though the Kraken could opt to give Joey Daccord a few more looks before they wrap up their season. Grubauer is at 13-14-2 with a 2.90 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 33 contests. The Kraken's next game is at home Tuesday versus the Coyotes.