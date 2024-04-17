Grubauer surrendered four goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

The Kraken hung around in this contest, but they weren't able to give Grubauer a lead to protect. He has won four of his last seven games, allowing a reasonable 17 tallies over that span. Grubauer is at 14-16-2 with a 2.85 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 36 appearances on the year. The Kraken end their season Thursday in Minnesota, but the team hasn't revealed which goalie will start that contest.