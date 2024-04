Grubauer is set to start on the road against Dallas on Saturday, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports.

Grubauer earned a 39-save shutout victory over Arizona in his last start Tuesday. He's 14-14-2 with a 2.81 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 34 appearances in 2023-24. Dallas ranks third offensively with 3.63 goals per contest, so they will be a difficult adversary for Grubauer.