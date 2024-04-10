Grubauer stopped all 39 shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Grubauer had both quantity and quality with his saves, turning in one of the best performances of his career for his second shutout this season. He's won four of his last five outings, allowing a total of 10 goals in that span. Grubauer improved to 14-14-2 with a 2.81 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 34 appearances. He looks to have control of the No. 1 job between the pipes once again. The Kraken have a favorable home matchup next when they host the Sharks on Thursday.