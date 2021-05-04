Grubauer gave up four goals on 27 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Things didn't look great for Grubauer and the Avalanche heading into the third period. They trailed by two goals, but the Avs' offense rallied to tie the game before Andre Burakovsky won it in overtime. Grubauer picked up his second win in as many starts since he returned from a stint on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. The 29-year-old improved to 27-8-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 36 appearances. With fellow goalie Devan Dubnyk now on the virus list, Grubauer will likely start Wednesday versus the Sharks.