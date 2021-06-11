Grubauer will tend the road twine for Thursday's Game 6 against Vegas, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Grubauer started strong in the series but has been shaky lately, as he's just 2-3-0 along with a 2.79 GAA and .917 save percentage in the series. The 29-year-old will return to Vegas where he's surrendered eight goals on 78 shots in the series through two games. The German goaltender will need to provide a strong performance if the Avalanche want to keep their season alive Thursday.