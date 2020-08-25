Coach Jared Bednar doesn't expect Grubauer (lower body) to return this postseason, Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV reports.

With Grubauer likely out for the remainder of the postseason, Pavel Francouz will take over as the Avalanche's No. 1 netminder with Michael Hutchinson stepping in as the team's No. 2 option. Grubauer, who started 36 games during the regular season, will once again compete with Francouz for playing time in 2020-21.