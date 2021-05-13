Grubauer stopped 18 shots in a 6-0 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Grubauer earned his seventh shutout of the season, which tied him with the Islanders' Semyon Varlamov for the league lead this season. The 29-year-old Grubauer also notched the first 30-win season of his career, doing so in a mere 40 games. He's been excellent in 2020-21 with a 1.95 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Jonas Johansson will start Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Kings, but Grubauer is expected to be leaned on heavily in the playoffs.