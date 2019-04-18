Grubauer made 35 saves on 37 shots in Wendesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4.

Down 2-0 with 13 minutes to go, Grubauer turned into a wall, allowing the Avalanche to pull off the comeback win that gives them a 3-1 series lead. Grubauer will likely get a chance to close out the series in Game 5 on Friday.