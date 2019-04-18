Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 shots in win
Grubauer made 35 saves on 37 shots in Wendesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4.
Down 2-0 with 13 minutes to go, Grubauer turned into a wall, allowing the Avalanche to pull off the comeback win that gives them a 3-1 series lead. Grubauer will likely get a chance to close out the series in Game 5 on Friday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Solid in Game 3 win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws Game 3 start•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 shots in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...