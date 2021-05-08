Grubauer will get the starting nod for Friday's tilt in Los Angeles, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been strong all season, producing a 2.03 GAA and .920 save percentage alongside a 27-9-1 record. However, he's given up seven goals on 60 shots over his last two starts. The 29-year-old has a good chance to improve to 4-0-0 against the Kings this season as they're averaging just 2.41 goals per game since the start of April.