Bellemare posted a shorthanded goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and a block in a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Saturday.

The shorthanded score gives Bellemare seven goals this season, which ties a career high from 2015-16. His 15.2 shooting percentage is almost triple what he's recorded in that category during his first five seasons, so Bellemare has little chance of maintaining this pace, but it is a foregone conclusion that he'll be setting new career bests in goals, assists and points. He has seven goals and 16 points with a plus-9 rating in 41 games this season.