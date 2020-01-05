Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Ties career highs
Bellemare posted a shorthanded goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and a block in a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Saturday.
The shorthanded score gives Bellemare seven goals this season, which ties a career high from 2015-16. His 15.2 shooting percentage is almost triple what he's recorded in that category during his first five seasons, so Bellemare has little chance of maintaining this pace, but it is a foregone conclusion that he'll be setting new career bests in goals, assists and points. He has seven goals and 16 points with a plus-9 rating in 41 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores twice against former team•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Owns plus-8 rating•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Has eight points•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Suiting up Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Game-time call due to illness•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.