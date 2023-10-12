Johansen fired three shots on net, levied one hit and won 12 of 18 faceoffs over 15:39 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Johansen opens the season as the second-line center, attempting to fill a void created when Nazem Kadri left in free agency following the 2021-22 season. He was also brought on to help Colorado at the faceoff circle, where the team ranked 28th last season with a 46.7 winning percentage. The second line was shutout on the scoresheet, but Johansen did his part at the dot, while also working on the first-unit power play (3:54 PPTOI).