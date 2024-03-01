Johansen had an assist, one shot and three hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over Chicago.

The entire line played a part in the goal, on which he assisted. Jonathan Drouin controlled a loose puck and fed Johansen, who's shot from the side of net slid along the goal line where Zach Parise banged it home. Johansen's play has improved recently, and the center had 15:27 TOI on Thursday, his most in eight games. He's recorded two goals and three assists during that eight-game stretch.