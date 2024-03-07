Johansen cleared waivers and was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Johansen was sent to Philadelphia from Colorado on Wednesday as part of the Sean Walker trade. He was presumably included by the Avalanche to get out from under his $4 million annual cap hit. Johansen had 13 goals and 23 points in 63 contests with Colorado in 2023-24. His offensive production this season is far below what Johansen supplied during his peak. The 31-year-old has reached the 60-point milestone on six occasions.