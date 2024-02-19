Johansen had an assist and won nine of 15 faceoffs over 13:26 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Following a recent swing on the fourth line, Johansen returned to the third line and helped on a Jack Johnson tally that tied the game at 2-2. It was the second assist in three games for Johansen, whose 23 shifts were the most he's had in the seven games since the All-Star break.
