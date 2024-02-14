Johansen had an assist and one block over 9:30 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Johansen had the primary assist on Devon Toews' tally early in the first period. The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for Johansen, who was signed by Colorado's to be the team's answer as the second-line center. Things haven't worked out so well. He was recently demoted to the third line and skated on the fourth line Tuesday. Johansen's last goal came Dec. 29, 18 games ago.